How to shake hands

I recently attended an event where I was asked to be a guest speaker. Most events I attend there are plenty of people I haven’t had the pleasure of meeting before, and so there are plenty of introductions and handshakes. I find it amazing how many men still does not understand the importance of a handshake; it is your chance to cement the first impression.

Types of handshake

There are so many different ways of shaking hands that I find it easier to group them into these distinct groups. See if you recognise these in people you know, or more importantly yourself.

Wet fish – The one handshake most dreaded and far too prevalent. The wet fish usually comes with a limp wrist and a pathetic grip. Nothing is more guaranteed to ruin your reputation than a weak handshake

Clammy hands – No matter how good your handshake is, if you suffer from clammy hands, it will leave the wrong impression. Worse still, is if you have a poor handshake AND have clammy hands. There is nothing worse than a clam-fish handshake!

Bland – Not ideal and easily forgotten, but at least you won’t be remembered for the wrong reasons. The first impression can be rescued by being strong in other areas

Confident – Handshake perfection – firm grip and wrist, three shakes, good eye contact and a smile

Eager Beaver – If you are nervous it can make your handshake quite ‘grabby’ where instead of meeting palms, you close your grip too quickly and grab the fingers of the person you are greeting.

Bone cruncher – For those who either are not aware of their own strength, are trying too hard or have invested too much of their ego in their handshake. Contrary to what you may believe, a bone crunching handshake will not make the recipient believe you are all powerful.

Feedback

It is very difficult to gauge how effective your handshake is unless people tell you. As difficult as this may be, you do need to get feedback to truly asses your handshake. Ask those whose opinion you value and that will give you honest feedback. I would recommend asking your friends and family before work colleagues. Hopefully you will have the perfect handshake, but if you do need to improve, use my tips below for developing the perfect handshake.

No more wet fish

If you are told your handshake is weak, do not get disheartened; be thankful you now know so you can do something about it. Most of us have heard the saying “It’s all in the wrist” and the same is true of your handshake. You do not need to build muscular fingers to improve your grip; you need to learn to keep a firm wrist. If you pick up a bottle of wine by the neck, you must have a firm wrist, it’s this level of tension you should have in your wrist when you shake hands.

How to overcome clammy hands

If you do suffer from clammy hands, do not worry, here are my top tips for dealing with excess moisture.

For mildly clammy hands – discreetly put your hand in your trouser pocket and wipe your palm on the lining of the pocket just before the introduction – it is not ideal, but can get you out a potentially awkward situation, just remember to send your trousers to the dry cleaners after the event. With practice this method can be completely discrete and will go unnoticed by anyone.

For excessively clammy hands – you will need to use a handkerchief to wipe your hands and so the skill will be in making it look like you are doing something else. If you wear glasses you have a perfect excuse as you can make it look like you are cleaning the lenses (I do not recommend actually cleaning the lenses as you will want to use a special cloth for that). If you do not wear glasses, using your handkerchief to wipe over your watch face will work just as well. Then as you put your handkerchief away, briefly but discreetly dry your hands.

If you have just shook hands with someone with clammy hands, NEVER visibly wipe your hands on your trousers, use the methods above and be discreet.

The bone cruncher

This is the hardest to overcome. So many men believe that the strongest handshake denotes the most powerful man in some kind of display and machismo, and they invest so much of their ego that it is difficult to unlearn. Put yourself in the shoes of others and understand how it must feel to be the recipient of such a demonstration of brute force.

So how hard should you squeeze a hand in a handshake? Remember you want to make a good impression without deforming someone’s hand. Bear that in mind with this simple exercise. Buy a 100 – 200g plastic bottle filled with talc or baby powder. Practice your grip by firmly squeezing the bottle. You want to make a firm impression without deforming the plastic. If the bottle buckles, you are squeezing too hard and the handshake (if real) would be uncomfortable for others. Forget any advice about handshakes & breaking eggs! Have you tried to break an egg in one hand? It needs a lot of force – far too much for a handshake, even if you wind it back by 10%!!

The perfect handshake

Maintain eye contact

Smile

Extend a dry hand

Meet palm to palm, don’t grab their fingers

Don’t bring your ego

Use a firm wrist

Shake from the elbow, not your whole arm

Maintain constant pressure, don’t pump your hands

Three shakes and your done, no uncomfortable lingering

One hand is enough, no too handed shakes or hands on shoulders

Shaking the hand of a lady

There is nothing here – nada – zip! No special treatment for women. You will not get any thanks or respect from a lady by offering her a soft handshake.

Practice makes perfect

The last point is the more you shake hands, the better you will get. Like anything in life, practice makes perfect, so get out there and have fun meeting new people. Just remember – you only get one chance to make a first impression. Your handshake is a vital part of that.

