Men's shoes - Derbys vs Oxfords - The Mitchelli - Modern Gentleman

Men’s shoes – Derbys vs Oxfords
As the modern office gets less formal when it comes to men’s clothing, does it really matter if you struggle to tell the difference between the two styles of men’s shoes, The Derby and Oxford? To the modern gentleman, it matters a great deal. These classic leather men’s shoes will form the foundation of your men’s style wardrobe. Oxfords have always been considered more formal dress shoes than derbys, but why and how can you tell the difference? Knowing how to spot the finer details will enable you to dress up or down your our outfits subtly and with style. You wouldn’t want to be knowingly under dressed at a formal event, or worse still, unknowingly.
Men’s Derby Shoes
A quick internet search will bring up a multitude of articles about what kind of men’s shoe a derby is. All will make reference to a men’s leather shoe with open laces, but most have slightly inconsistent definitions of what they might be. So for the avoidance of any confusion, here is my simple definition so you will never again be in doubt what these more casual of men’s shoes look like.
Open Laces
If you remove the laces, could run your finger from the top of the shoe’s tongue, down past the lace holes to the top of the shoe? If you can, it is because the laces are open at the bottom edge. It is this characteristic that defines a Derby shoe. Any reference to toe caps, or special stitching is smoke and mirrors. It is just the open laces that defines a men’s shoe as a Derby. The reason Derby shoes are considered less formal than their Oxford cousins is because the open laces allow the shoe to open much wider and as a result, are easier to put on. If you are going to wear a leather shoe in a causal setting, Derby shoes are the key to making the outfit look great, but not stuffy. Derby shoes are perfect with jeans or chinos with a crisp shirt and a nice spots coat.
Men’s Oxford shoes
Oxfords, or Balmorals if you prefer, are the basis for most formal men’s shoe available today. Often plain with a toe cap, or embellished with details like elaborate perforations or Brogueing (more of this later..). The Oxford is a truly versatile shoe that can be had in a style to suit any formal occasion from daily office wear (not that I recommend wearing your shoes every day without rotation, but you get my point) to one off events like weddings and ceremonies. The Oxford is the shoe that can do it all.
Closed Laces
Using the picture above and the same test used to determine the Derby shoes, if you (imagine this with laces removed) could not run your finger from the top of the tongue to the top of the shoe because the base of the laces is stitched to the top of the shoe, then they are Oxfords. This lends itself to a sleeker, more elegant shape that take your style to the next level and are the perfect finishing touch to a sharp tailored suit.
Wingtips and Brogues
I often read articles proclaiming wingtips and brogues are Oxfords. This is however incorrect, or at least in some situations. Wingtips are that distinctive W pattern on the top of the shoe, and Brogueing is the distinctive perforations that often accompany wingtips details. You are more likely to see these details on an Oxford shoe, but the country Brogue is a great example that usually buck the trend, as these Cheaney Avon shoes demonstrate. They are design details that can be found on Derbys and Oxfords alike.
Recommended
-
Personal stylist and shopper – Thread.com reviewJune 15th, 2014
-
The key to mastering the perfect fitJune 2nd, 2014
-
Tailoring secrets – AlterationsJune 1st, 2014
-
Ties and how to wear them in 9 stepsApril 19th, 2014
-
Looking After Your Luxury WatchSeptember 4th, 2013
Carm May 4, 2017 at 8:52 pm
Always loved oxfords the most but derbys are a close second!
Oxford vs Derby Shoes | Samuel Windsor April 5, 2017 at 1:58 pm
[…] shoes? If you’re drawing a blank then you’re probably not alone. Similar but not the same, as Modern Gentleman points out, it’s important to know your Oxfords from your Derbys because, “these classic […]
John July 2, 2016 at 3:03 am
Outstanding. I now get closed vs open lacing.
Be Wearing at 2016's Summer Weddings | Internet Billboards January 19, 2016 at 4:51 pm
[…] safe bet will certainly be seen in weddings everywhere this summer. Finally, be on the lookout for less formal derby shoes, which can be found in any number of colours and materials to suit practically any wedding theme […]
Style trend: Mixed Material Brogues | The Mitchelli – Modern Gentleman December 19, 2015 at 2:38 pm
[…] in build from other shoes I have bought being of a ‘longwing’ design. Being an Oxford instead of a derby they are a bit tighter at the top of the foot, but once on they feel excellent with plenty of give […]
Guide to Oxford shoes | The Mitchelli – Modern Gentleman November 10, 2015 at 7:05 am
[…] the closed face laces instead of the open face. For a more detailed description, look at my article Oxfords vs Derbys . If you buy Oxford leather shoes with a thin sole, these will be considered more […]
Alex August 18, 2015 at 12:37 am
Nice description of the difference. It’s very unfortunate though, as it discriminates based on feet. I’ve so far been unable to get myself into any oxford that wasn’t much too big for my short wide feet.
Men’s Footwear: 3 Styles Every Man Must Own | London Design Collective June 26, 2015 at 6:05 pm
[…] shoe that complements any formal wear perfectly, from a black tie tux to a job interview suit. With closed lacing, and eyelets on the inside, it looks beautiful and […]
Guide to Oxford Shoes | LegalInk May 26, 2014 at 5:15 pm
[…] closed face laces instead of the open face. For a more detailed description, look at my article Oxfords vs Derbys . If you buy Oxford leather shoes with a thin sole, these will be considered more […]
Bruce November 14, 2012 at 9:46 pm
Good writeup – thanks!
Firefox September 19, 2012 at 10:09 pm
Great summary! I’ve had some confusion over this for some time.
Max September 6, 2012 at 5:27 am
Thank you! This post is really helpful… I was searching on the web about “Derby” shoes and then stumbled upon your site.
The Mitchelli September 8, 2012 at 3:10 pm
Hi Max,
Glad I could help. I am surprised at how few gentlemen can tell the difference, or were even aware there were different styles.
Oxfords, Derbys, and Bucks – Oh My | Tweed Librarian May 31, 2012 at 3:04 am
[…] (or disinformation) is on the web, but Steve Mitchell’s Modern Gentleman blog has a great post about the differences. Shoes with the holes for the laces built into the shoe are oxfords, while […]