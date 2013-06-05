Guide to buying shoes online - The Mitchelli - Modern Gentleman

Guide to buying shoes online
In this video, I will show you the four key things you should look for when choosing an online retailer for quality shoes. If you follow these steps, you will never be disappointed. If you are still nervous on who to trust, I can personally recommend http://www.pediwear.co.uk/ who provide an amazing range of shoes by quality brands in all sizes, ship internationally and have an amazing customer service team.
As I indicated in the video, I have bought a few pairs of shoes recently so I will put up a review of the buying process, an unboxing and an assesment of the buying process so you can see for yourselves how painless buying quality shoes online can be.
Victoria Melo May 18, 2017 at 10:48 pm
When buying shoes online we need to be sure of what we are buying, not because of the price, or the shoes look very good. We need to make sure to feel comfortable once we buy the shoes (which is not easy if we do not buy them in person, right in the store) and customer service is EXTREMLY IMPORTANT that can even determine if we buy or will recommend the store/web page again, so this is not only about delivery the shoes and quality, it is also about how the customer will be received and attended
Review of Pediwear.co.uk | The Mitchelli – Modern Gentleman November 10, 2015 at 7:04 am
[…] my last post Guide to buying shoes online, I have had a lot of emails asking for more information about Pediwear shoes. I needed some more […]