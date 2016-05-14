Style, Watches

Luxury Timepieces for Father’s Day

There is strong link between watches, Fathers and Sons. Many luxury watchmakers have passed on their craftsmanship to their sons, creating a legacy in the watch making industry. Due to the rich history of wristwatches is, this is the perfect sentimental gift for a loved one.

Arnold and Son

Keeping in theme, Arnold and Son are the best way to kick start our luxury watch gift guide. This brand has been established since 1764 and were creators of watch innovation that is still used in today’s manufacturing. Due to being a pioneer within the industry, Arnold’s award winning work was even recognised by the UK parliament.

Arnold and Sons are one of the most respected brands available in the luxury watch. Arnold also held a strong friendship with other innovators like Abraham-Louis Breguet of BVreguet watches. Both of these men paved the way for fine watchmaking leaving their legacies of watch design to their sons.

Arnold & Son are still the crème de la crème of wrist wear for gentlemen. The Eight Day Royal Navy is one of the newest models and is s a stunning piece that will be a stand out gift for years to come. The Swiss craftsmanship of this watch in particular is something today’s smart watches cannot be compared to. This classic watch is a nod to & Son’s history of building marine chronometers. Not only does this piece have eight-day power reserve movement, it is part of the sophisticated Royal Collection that took inspiration from pieces commissioned by King George III.

The TAG Heuer Link

If your Dad is someone who likes a recommended, robust brand, then TAG Heuer are the way to go. There are many benefits of buying into the TAG Heuer brand. This extraordinary brand has been innovators in the industry and have evolved with the times since their birth in 1860.The brand was founded by Edouard Heuer, who at the time was just 20 years old!

Most known for creating iconic models such as the TAG Heuer Carrera (1963), this is a brand that will never go out of style TAG heuer as a brand are one of the most well thought of in their industry. Made from quality materials their watches are manufactured to be sustainable and trustworthy. TAG Heuer have been a pioneer in modern watch ergonomics and since creating their first wrist chronograph in 1914 the company has grown continuously and have recently launches the 4th generation of LINK, which they claim to be “most comfortable bracelet ever, in an even sharper and more elegant design”.

The new Link model is perfect for a Father’s Day Gift as it features top of the range geometry. It also has a smooth round shape bezel, brushed horns with sleek polished rounded edges. This watch is full of added extras and with a vertical streak effect on the and hand applied logo and indexes, making it one of the most luxurious watches available

Jaeger-LeCoultre

The Jaeger-LeCoultre philosophy is that “all designers need to draw the faces of watches destined to become legends”. Priding themselves in their design these watches are suited for successful gentlemen who like to indulge in quality wristwear.

Jaeger-LeCoultre are continually watching and applying current trends to their brands. Although Jaeger-LeCoultre are keen to look to the future, they remain true to the brand’s traditions. Perfect for a Father who is traditional but likes the top of the range technology products. Jaeger-LeCoultre links past, present, and future together, a generational gift that your Father will keep for a lifetime.

Jaeger-LeCoultre provide quality pieces that are perfect for the older gentleman. This classic watch has both two dials and faces creating the Grande Reverso Ultra Thin Duoface. Perfect for a Father who often works away as he is able to consult the time in another time zone with a simple turn of the case – meaning he can keep in the same time zone as you no matter where he goes.

Why Buy A Luxury Watch For Father’s Day

There is no better gift than a watch for a Father’s Day Gift: It will exhibit his timeless sense of style, it’s great for business or pleasure and will keep him punctual and its sustainability makes it a gift he can keep for a lifetime. The wonderful thing about buying a luxury watch is that the choice of timepieces out there is endless, making sure there is something for any gentleman. Whether you are looking for a modern design or something sporty it is definitely worth doing some research before you buy.

Written By Melissa Lang, Melissa is a Content Writer for Repairs By Post

