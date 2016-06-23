Accessories, Style, Whisky

Trakke Bags: Handmade in Scotland

Trakke are making rugged yet beautiful handmade bags and accessories in Glasgow, Scotland and mark my words, if the limited edition Jura X Trakke is anything to go by, they are a force to be reckoned with!

When I was given the opportunity to review the gorgeous Jura X Trakke waxed cotton backpack, you’d have thought I’d have jumped at the chance? Well this was one that almost got away as a hectic schedule and a ton of email meant I’d almost missed the chance. Luckily for me, the great team at Trakke had one left just for me. Sometimes the life of a gentleman blogger is truly charmed.

The Jura X Trakke is inspired by the Single Malt Whisky and the island off the West Coast of Scotland of the same name where it’s distilled. Jura is known for having just one road, one pub and one iconic distillery. It is fitting then, that this limited edition was one of just 130 made by hand.

It’s this exclusivity, combined with the care and attention you only get with fine hand crafted items that makes all Trekke handmade bags and accessories something extra special. You’d be forgiven then for thinking this is a well made work of art, but it’s so practical too, and the perfect companion for hiking across the Scottish highlands, but equally at home on the city commute.

At an impressive 20 litres capacity, I was able to put my 13″ MacBook Pro inside and open it up! the traditional roll over top and toggle fastening is as much a pleasure to look at, as it is to use. Useful side pockets are ideal for passports, keys and phones, and are well protected in the body of the bag. A second flat storage compartment is actually the ideal laptop stowage leaving the main area free for bulk of your packing.

If this sounds too good to be true, unfortunately it is, if you want your own Jura at least. That range have now all sold out, I really did get the last one. Luckily for you Trekke’s range is extensive with backpacks, messenger bags and accessories in a great selection of materials including the iconic Harris Tweed.

World wide shipping means no matter where you are, you will always be able to get your hands on the latest and greatest offering from Trekke.

For more information, or to buy your own luxury backpack handmade in Scotland, visit the Trakke Website: trakke.co.uk or follow them on Twitter @TrakkeBasecamp or Facebook Trakke

Credits:

Photography by Heidi Grasso, Jacket by Lavenham

Recommended