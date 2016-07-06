Grooming, Motoring

Live like an F1 driver

For the past week I’ve had the chance to Live like an F1 driver courtesy of Sure, who, with their sponsorship of the Williams Racing F1 team have manged to create a diet and fitness program inspired by Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Massa.

Amazingly they wanted me to take part in a competition to see how a regular guy would stand up to the pressures of living like an F1 driver. For five days I have followed a strict meal plan diet, and a gruelling exercise regime. It has taught me so much about how far I can push myself.

Preparation

The first thing to arrive was the program. A carefully formulated diet with all the meal options laid out for five days. Three meals a day, with mid morning and afternoons snacks. All of the ingredients were carefully laid out for me to set off to my local supermarket to buy my weeks groceries. Even before the program started I had my first surprise. Eating clean does not need to be expensive. With the exception of buying protein powder, it was no more than my usual weekly shop. The protein will last a month, so you wouldn’t have that cost every week.

Next up I checked out the exercise guide. I am a member of a gym and I do go. But seeing results? that’s for younger guys right? I’d given up on the gym being any more than a way to pass the time before I head into the sauna. If I was going to do this properly I had to take some video of my daily activity to prove my commitment and to track my progress. I know plenty of bloggers who have been told to stop filming in the gym,so I called and asked for permission. They were great in telling me what times to come to avoid the rush and the best way to film in public places. I was good to go.

Finally I checked the post, and delivered that day was a can of the latest offering from Sure, their special edition Williams Racing antiperspirant with motionsense. I’m not sure what was going to be put to a tougher test, me or the deodorant. Either way, we were both going to have to work harder than we’d ever worked before!

The Fitness Program

Day 1 - Resistance training Lying face down plate neck resistance : 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Lying face up plate neck resistance : 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Barbell shrug : 3 sets of 6-10 reps

Dumbell shrug : 3 sets of 6-10 reps

Front Dumbell raise : 3 sets of 6-10 reps

Side Lateral raise : 3 sets of 8-12 reps Day 2 - High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) 30 seconds of high intensity training (e.g. treadmill, rowing machine or bike)

45 seconds rest

Repeat 10 times with a final 30 second high intensity blast Day 3 - Circuit training Circuit one Pushups : 5 sets of 30 reps, 30 seconds rest Bench Dips : 5 sets of 30 reps, 30 seconds rest Wall sit : 5 sets of 45 seconds, 30 seconds rest Russian Twist : 5 sets of 30 reps, 30 seconds rest

Circuit two Pushups : 5 sets of 30 reps, 30 seconds rest Bench Dips : 5 sets of 30 reps, 30 seconds rest Wall sit : 5 sets of 45 seconds, 30 seconds rest Russian Twist : 5 sets of 30 reps, 30 seconds rest

Circuit three Plank : 5 sets of 60 seconds, 30 seconds rest Flutter Kicks : 5 sets of 30 reps, 30 seconds rest Diamond Push-ups : 5 sets of 30 reps, 30 seconds rest Bodyweight squat : 5 sets of 30 reps, 30 seconds rest

Day 4 - Strength training Squats : 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Deadlift : 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Benchpress : 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Rows : 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Pull-ups : 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Shoulder Press : 3 sets of 12-15 reps Day 5 - Cardio Run, swim, ride or cycle for as long as possible

90 minutes

The Program

Did I mention I already go to the gym? If I did, forget it, it’s a different ballgame when comparing what the average gym dweller does compared to a serious athlete and my program was just a taster. I’m in no doubt that the real F1 drivers have to work far harder than I did for those five days. I can honestly say I have never worked so hard. I usually train three times a week and keep my rep range low and my weights a bit higher. 6-8 reps max for as much weight as I can handle.

Day one, resistance training. I actually felt pretty good. I knew I was in it for the long haul so I decided to use pretty low weights. The sheer volume of exercise really gets your blood pumping.

Day two and I’m still aching from day one before I even start. HIIT? HIIT!!!!!! I actually do something similar once a week, 2o seconds, 40 seconds rest, for three rounds. This nearly broke me and it was only day two? This is where I was glad I had been given a can of Sure’s new Williams Racing Antiperspirant. Without it, I would have been that really sweaty out of shape guy in the corner of the gym, which is not a good look, even after a workout. But more of that later.

Day three, circuit training, or as I call it – hell. Day two nearly broke me, day three is not for mortal men. Yet it was here, when I was really struggling with the workout, I learned the most about the program and myself. Take the first exercise, the simple push-up. I can do 20 push-ups, but three sets of 30? Could it be done? I set the video camera, and amazed myself by the fact I pushed out 30 push-ups at the first attempt. Hooray! That was until I reviewed the footage only to see my form was terrible. They weren’t push-ups, I don’t know what they were. I adjusted my form and struggled to do 15, but they were 15 push-ups I could be proud of. Chest to floor, back straight.

Day four was more of the same. Staple exercises like squat, dead-lift and bench-press I thought I did fine, were revealed to be a sham. I’d been fooling myself and my workouts had suffered because of it. With this new approach, I was able to push myself harder than I’d ever thought possible. All of a sudden I was no where near as strong as I’d thought I was, but with proper form I would be able to build off solid foundations.

Day five, cardio. After the week I’d had, running for 90 minutes on the treadmill felt like a warm down for the week. I needed it, I still ached all over. In fact I had aches on top of aches. But they were the good aches. The achievement aches. The ‘it was so hard but so worth it aches’.

And for the Sure Williams Racing Antiperspirant? I really liked it, I know my usual designer deodorant would not have coped with the sheer physicality of my workout where as the Sure Williams Racing had no problem. Even better the smell is fresh and something you could wear every day, not just when you’re pushing yourself to you’re limits. Personally, I actually prefer a roll-on, luckily for me, they do that too so I have stocked up.

Sure Williams Racing antiperspirant contains motionsense technology and it specially formulated to handle the unpredictable just like the F1, RRP £3.29. Price is at the sole discretion of the retailers.

Credits:

Gym: Altered Images Bromsgrove

Music: Bensound.com

