I am not a trained stylist. nor was I born into the upper classes, so why am I qualified to write about gentleman’s style and etiquette? Well in all honesty I am not, but I have gained a wealth of experience over the years and it’s this experience that I want to share.

I grew up in the vibrant metropolitan city of St Albans, 20 miles north of London and I would say it is London that is my spiritual home having worked there for so long.

Leaving school I went straight into the British army’s Royal Mechanical & Electrical Engineers (REME) where I learned discipline, how to look after my clothes, pride in my appearance, how to polish my shoes properly and to the amazement of my family – how to use an iron!

On leaving the army, I went into the IT industry where for many years I worked right in the heart of the City of London for many of the most prestigious firms in Law and banking. Companies like ‘The Law society’, Goldman Sachs investment bank, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer solicitors and Cofunds hedgefund platform were my home for the next decade where the latest in men’s fashion were always on display. Up and coming lawyers and bankers with too much disposable income buying expensive clothes. I was amazed at how many men have no idea on how to put together a decent outfit. No amount of money can fix that, if anything – it can make things worse.

Over the years I developed an appreciation for a timeless wardrobe, not one that was a slave to the latest fads and fashions. It was here that the Mitchelli was born, even if I didn’t know it at the time.

It was about this time that I started a family. Having children has had a profound affect on me. Having to teach values and instil a high moral standing on toddlers who just want to put mud in there ears is a real achievement.

In my spare time I studied the rise and fall and rise again of the British social classes. Often writing freelance articles in the hope of earning some extra money. I have spent many years researching how a gentleman dressed and behaved in years gone by.

Fast forward to the present day, I am now in my mid thirties and I have more time to write about these experiences. Hopefully this will help other thirty-something+ men make more informed choices when dressing or acting like a gentleman.

If you want to get in touch, please use the contact-us page.

The Mitchelli – The modern gentleman

A modern perspective on a classic theme.





&lt;/p&gt; &lt;div class=”statcounter”&gt;&lt;a title=”wordpress stats plugin”&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt; href=”http://www.statcounter.com/wordpress.org/”&lt;br /&gt; target=”_blank”&gt;&lt;img class=”statcounter” src=”http://c.statcounter.com/6129291/0/479b9bae/1/” alt=”wordpress stats plugin” &gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/div&gt; &lt;p&gt;